BOSTON (WHDH) - At least two people are recovering this morning after an early morning shooting in Boston Thursday.

Boston Police responded to both a shooting scene at a gas station and then another scene a few blocks down on Mass. Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

Authorities told 7NEWS the two victims were adult males and that both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In an update at 6:45 a.m., police said they believe both victims may have been shot at the aforementioned gas station.

The shooting remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)