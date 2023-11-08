STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Stoneham say two people are expected to survive after a reported stabbing on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at a home on San Jose Terrace and left the two victims with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother as well as her adult child.

No additional details have been released yet.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

We are on the scene where authorities say a woman is in custody after stabbing her mother and adult child.



Both have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.



Animal control is also on the scene and we have seen investigators coming in and out. @7News https://t.co/6wsRbonTcd pic.twitter.com/MfudZ8nolW — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) November 8, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)