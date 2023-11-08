STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Stoneham say two people are expected to survive after a reported stabbing on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at a home on San Jose Terrace and left the two victims with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother as well as her adult child.

No additional details have been released yet.

