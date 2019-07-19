Two planes clip wings at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two planes clipped wings Friday near a gate at Boston’s Logan Airport, according to a statement issued Delta Airlines.

“Delta flight 2488 from San Francisco to Boston was taxing to the gate upon arrival, the aircraft’s wing made contact with the wing of another Delta aircraft, which was parked at an adjacent gate and scheduled to operate on flight 154 from Boston to Dublin,” the statement read.

All passengers on both flights deplaned normally. No one has been reported injured.

Delta’s maintenance technicians are evaluating both aircraft.

“The safety of Delta’s customers and crew is our number one priority,” the statement said.

