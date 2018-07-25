Two planes clip wings at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two planes clipped wings Wednesday near a gate at Boston’s Logan Airport, Massachusetts Port Authority officials said.

Both planes were empty when they made contact as one was being repositioned, according to Delta.

“The wingtips of two empty aircraft made contact as one aircraft was being repositioned at Boston Logan International Airport. Maintenance technicians have evaluated both aircraft and no significant delays are expected at this time,” the airline said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)