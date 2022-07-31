BOSTON (WHDH) - Two officers are recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Jamaica Plain on Sunday, according to Boston Police.

The police department said both officers were hit at Peter Parley Road and Walnut Avenue while working a traffic detail during the Puerto Rican Festival Parade.

The two were standing by a wooden barrier at the intersection around noon when a car approached them. Despite verbal warnings, officials said the driver ignored police and drove through the barrier, hitting the officers in the process before stopping.

Both officers were quickly taken to nearby hospitals with what Boston Police called non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, 28-year-old Jamauree Haygood of Jamaica Plain, was arrested without incident.

In a statement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she was relieved to hear the officers would recover, but that the incident was “too close of a call.”

“I’m wishing them a speedy recovery and grateful that they and all our officers were present with us in the community keeping residents safe during today’s festivities,” Wu said in a statement provided by Boston Police.

The same press release also quoted Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, who said the incident demonstrated the dangers officers face on a regular basis as they work to protect the community.

“I’m grateful the officers injuries are non-life threatening and that they will be able to return to their families tonight,” Long said.

