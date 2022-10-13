BRISTOL, Conn. (WHDH) — Two police officers have been killed and one is seriously injured in a shooting in Bristol, Connecticut, Wednesday night.

Connecticut State Police said two officers are dead and one is seriously injured after all three officers were shot Wednesday night in a residential area of Bristol near the ESPN offices. Officials have not said which department the officers belonged to. State Police said the investigation is active and fluid.

First responders gathered outside the hospital in Bristol, where an American flag flew from the ladder of a fire truck in tribute to those officers.

Connecticut State Police said they will hold a news conference Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)