FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people in Fall River were rescued after a three-story home on Brown Street went up in flames Monday night.

Officials said they arrived on scene quickly and were able to contain the fire, despite heavy flames scorching the first floor.

Two were taken to the hospital with burns, according to the Fall River fire chief.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

