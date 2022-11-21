PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two residents suffered from smoke inhalation Sunday night as crews worked to put out a fire in Pepperell that killed at least seven dogs.

Pepperell Fire Chief Brian Borneman said the fire occurred on Mill Street, where crews were called in around 8 p.m.

Both Pepperell Fire and Police arrived there to find residents from the home’s basement and first floor suffering from smoke inhalation. Both were soon transported to nearby hospitals as crews worked to rescue three dogs and two cats at the house.

Despite gusty winds blowing at over 30 mph, crews were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes, though seven dogs were reportedly killed in the blaze.

According to Borneman, the fire’s cause is under investigation by his department, as well as Pepperell Police and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

Borneman also credited crews from Groton, Dunstable, Townsend, Hollis, N.H. and Nashua, N.H. with providing assistance during the fire.

