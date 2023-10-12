IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were seriously injured after a head-on collision in Ipswich, officials said.

Sky7HD captured the crash at 330 High Street, where a Subaru and Hyundai collided after one vehicle crossed the center line.

The driver of the Subaru, an 83-year-old Maine woman, and one of her passengers were extricated from the vehicle and flown to a Boston hospital.

The second passenger of the Subaru, along with the 54-year-old Hyundai driver from Rowley and his 13-year-old daughter, were all transported to local hospitals.

The crash remains under investigation, Ipswich police said.

