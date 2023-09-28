SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Sharon police officers have paid civil penalties for using their position to get into an exclusive suite at a New England Patriots game without tickets last year, officials announced.

The State Ethics Commission announced Thursday that Officers John Avelar and Robert Awad paid $8,000 and $4,000 respectively for violating the state’s conflict of interest laws by their positions to obtain privileges and benefits.

Avelar asked Award, who was working the security detail at the game on Dec. 1, 2022, to get him and his friend into the Gillette Stadium Putnam Club – a high-end indoor suite with tickets ranging from $6,000 to $10,000.

Awad, who had been an officer for less than a year and was in his probationary period, met Avelar and his friend outside Gillette before escorting them to the club. Once in the club, security tried to remove Avelar and his friend.

The State Ethics Commission said Awad said, “What’s wrong, don’t you like cops?” and, “Why don’t you trust me?” to the security detail. Avelar and his friend then left, and Awad was also removed from security.

The Sharon Police Chief did not respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)