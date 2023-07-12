Two men are facing charges after separate incidents in Wakefield and Tewksbury last week where Massachusetts State Police troopers were assaulted, state police said.

One incident happened on July 5 on the I-95 Exit 57 offramp in Wakefield. There, state police said a motorcyclist tried to run into a trooper who approached him on foot.

The trooper, police said, had tried to pull over the motorcyclist “after observing him operating erratically.”

Police said the motorcyclist at one point turned his bike’s ignition back on after it had been shut off and drove toward the trooper.

“The Trooper was able to disengage from the motorcycle as it continued forward, allowing him to narrowly avoid being hit by a pickup truck passing through the intersection,” state police said.

A second incident happened on Friday when police said a trooper stopped a Lawrence man for motor vehicle violations on I-495 in Tewksbury.

After the traffic stop, police said the trooper found the man had four warrants for his arrest. Police said the man “became violent and assaulted the trooper” after getting out of his vehicle and as the trooper tried to put him in handcuffs.

Police said the man then got back into his vehicle and sped away from the scene.

The trooper, police said, was taken to a hospital and released.

Days later, police said investigators were able to track the man to an apartment in Lawrence. He is now facing several charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

The motorcyclist in the incident in Wakefield was also arrested. He is facing charges including assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon and refusing to identify himself to police.

