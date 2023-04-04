SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Boston Marathon bombing survivors are on a mission to give back to the community and have started a foundation designed to do just that.

“I think it’s our commitment and our promise to be there for the community,” said Jacqui Webb who, with Paul Norden, held a kick-off event in Somerville on Monday for the new “Webb Norden Foundation.”

Jacqui and Paul were both injured during the marathon bombing on April 15, 2013, with Paul losing his right leg above the knee and Jacqui also seriously injured. Both were among the more than the 250 people hurt when two bombs exploded near the finish line, killing three victims.

“It was definitely a long road for us – there were some adjustments after the bombing and some long-term effects, but we decided that we wanted to push forward and have a daughter and it’s been our greatest blessing,” Webb said. “At times, you have some memories that are so vivid, it feels like yesterday and then others that it does feel like a lifetime ago.”

The two told 7NEWS their charity is their opportunity to give back to the city that stayed strong for them, with the charitable foundation supporting children and young adults who have survived a traumatic event “through funding and resources,” according to their website.

Jacqui and Paul say the birth of their daughter, Ella, reignited a spark to help and support others, inspiring them to create the new foundation.

“(Their story) is very inspiring – I mean, here we are, somebody who was there that day, almost lost her life, and has created a new charitable foundation to help others,” said Greg Hill of the Greg Hill Foundation. “It’s pretty special.”

“We truly appreciate all of this support we’ve ever gotten and, to this day, it continues and it’s just beautiful and we love the City of Boston – it’s just awesome,” Norden said.

“They never forgot about us – they said they wouldn’t and they truly didn’t and so this is our promise to them to be there for the long haul,” Webb added. “We are going to make our priority as a family to give back.”

This year, the Webb Norden Foundation is also sponsoring a team of runners for the 127th Boston Marathon.

More information about the charity can be found here.

