Boston police say two suspects were taken into custody after they allegedly tried to steal copper wire from an old church in South Boston.

The Boston Police Department said Michael Donovan, 37, and Brendan Delaney, 50, both of South Boston, were arrested after officers were called to the old St Vincent’s Church at 363 E St.

The arrests happened after officers responded to the address just before midnight on Wednesday for a reported breaking and entering. According to a 911 call, two suspects were believed to have entered the building while carrying bags with them.

Police later arrived and established a perimeter, only for the suspects to exit the church through a side door just as officers were preparing to enter.

Both were immediately detained, with police finding the suspects had allegedly broken in to steal copper wire.

“The officers located the suspects bags they had entered the church with and it contained hand tools and numerous pieces of copper wire obtained from the building,” a news release from Boston PD stated.

Both men were arraigned the following morning at South Boston District Court after being taken into custody and charged with Possession of Burglarious Instruments & Breaking and Entering in the Nighttime.

