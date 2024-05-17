WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two swans were found dead in a wooded area in Westford on Tuesday, and officials believe a “projectile” was used to kill the birds.

The two animals were found between Lakeside Terrace and Newport Drive on Nabnasset Lake, according to the Westford Police Department.

Westford police, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and Westford Animal Control, are investigating the incident. Police are asking local residents to report anything suspicious they may have seen or heard Monday night or early Tuesday to 978-399-2345 or online.

Those who live on Newport Drive, Endmoor Road, Lakeside Terrace, Pondview Circle, Birchwood Drive, or Grassy Lane should check home surveillance footage to see if anything out of the ordinary was captured during that timeframe, police said.

The public can also contact the Environmental Police with any tips at 800-632-8075.

