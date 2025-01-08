CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - An ambulance went off the road and crashed into a ditch Monday evening in Candia, N.H., according to the Candia Fire Department.

At around 6:56 p.m., firefighters responded to Old Candia Road near Adams Road for a report of an ambulance crash, the department said in a statement. The two occupants were taken to the hospital.

The ambulance had been traveling north on Old Candia Road when it veered into the opposite lane and then off the roadway for about 200 feet, authorities said. The vehicle struck a traffic sign and several trees before stopping in a water-filled ditch, the department said.

Investigators determined the driver of the ambulance suffered a medical emergency while heading back to the station after transporting a patient, fire officials said.

The passenger — the only other person inside — got out of the ambulance and treated the driver until other emergency crews arrived on scene, according to authorities.

Both the driver and passenger were brought to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, the department said. One of them has since been released, while the other remains in the hospital in stable condition.

