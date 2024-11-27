CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV barreled into a restaurant on Cape Cod Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 9:22 a.m., a 2017 Subaru Forester crashed through the front of Larry’s PX in Chatham, according to the Chatham Police Department.

A 71-year-old woman from Chatham was driving the car at the time of the crash, police said.

One restaurant employee and one customer were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

