CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV barreled into a restaurant on Cape Cod Wednesday morning, officials said.

At around 9:22 a.m., a 2017 Subaru Forester crashed through the front of Larry’s PX in Chatham, according to the Chatham Police Department.

A 71-year-old woman from Chatham was driving the car at the time of the crash, police said.

One restaurant employee and one customer were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox