BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was involved in a crash near Franklin Park Zoo in Boston Monday morning, officials said.

Boston EMS confirmed two patients were taken to area hospitals from the scene. A third refused medical treatment.

Tow crews were dispatched to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

