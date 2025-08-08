AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash on Route 24 South in Avon.

According to Massachusetts state police, a small school van crashed into a flat bed pick up truck and stopped in the median.

Officials say a third car involved avoided contact by swerving out of the way but hit the median barrier.

Police say the two adults taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)