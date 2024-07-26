BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teenagers were arrested after a 9-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint at a Dorchester playground Thursday evening, according to the Boston Police Department.

At around 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the robbery at Children’s Park, at the corner of Intervale and Fernboro streets, police said.

The 9-year-old boy told police he had been waiting for a cookout to start when he was approached by two boys and robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

“He said, ‘Give me your password or I will shoot you,'” the 9-year-old boy’s mother said. “They walked away and he started crying.”

His mother said the gun was determined to be fake, but her son was still terrified.

“He said he was gonna die. That’s the only sad part. It hurts me,” she said.

She said she had given her son that phone so he could communicate with her while he was at the park. She said her son did not know the two boys who robbed him.

According to court documents, police found two 15-year-old boys in the area who matched the descriptions given by the 9-year-old. Police said one had an iPhone that was being called by multiple people. The other allegedly had a replica gun with distinctive characteristics.

Neighbors who saw the police response said they were upset to learn what had happened.

“I seen a boy walking, the cop’s walking behind him, asking him questions, like, ‘What happened? What happened?'” one neighbor said. “He seemed kind of distraught and scared.”

The boys were arraigned Friday in West Roxbury Juvenile Court in connection with the incident, police said. They were charged with armed robbery and threat to commit a crime.

They were both ordered held without bail pending dangerousness hearings on July 30.

