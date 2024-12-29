SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts teenagers were found safe in New York after they were reported missing in Saugus over the weekend.

Chloe Murphy, 15, from Melrose, and 14-year-old Brenden Bruckler, from Wakefield, were seen Saturday afternoon at the Square One Mall, according to Saugus police. Murphy’s father dropped her off around 2 p.m., which was the last time anyone had heard from her.

The pair, who are friends, were found in New York City Monday, police said. Their parents have been notified.

