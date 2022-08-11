BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged with one count of murder. On July 1, they were indicted on the charge for the shooting of Fabio Andrade-Montiero, 22.

On Feb. 10, just after 11 p.m., Brockton Police responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting on Ash Street. Police later found a victim, later identified as Andrade-Montiero, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brockton Police contacted the Mass. State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth County DA’s Office. After an investigation of witnesses, surveillance video and cell phone records, the two teens were taken into custody.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charge and were held without bail. They’re next scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)