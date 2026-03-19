BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Charlestown Wednesday evening.

Davonte Jordan, 18, of Charlestown, and a 14-year-old each face several charges.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, near Adams and Mount Vernon Street, a woman said she was walking when two males approached her from behind and pointed a firearm at her before stealing her purse and fleeing.

The two were later arrested and during the booking process, officers say they found the victim’s credit card with the juvenile’s possessions.

Jordan is charged with armed masked robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, and trespassing. The 14-year-old is charged with armed robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, trespassing, and more.

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