MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and United States Postal Service say two teens were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a postal carrier in Melrose.

Two 16-year-old males from Somerville were arraigned in juvenile court on Wednesday, accused of using “an apparent firearm and a knife” to rob the carrier on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to a press release from the office of District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The release described how an investigation by Melrose PD found two males had been on the steps of a home on Orchard Lane when the victim first arrived. While attempting to deliver mail to one of the homes, officials said the juveniles allegedly approached the carrier as she returned to her vehicle and pointed an airsoft pistol at her while showing a knife.

When the two demanded “postal property” with the weapons shown, the carrier complied. The defendants later fled the scene.

Following witness interviews, evidence collection and a review of video from the scene, the Melrose police were able to identify the two alleged suspects.

A week later, officials said it was Dec. 18 when police saw what they considered a suspicious vehicle in the area of a USPS collection box in Melrose.

“The juveniles were located inside the vehicle allegedly in possession of mail and the stolen postal property,” the press release stated. “Investigators further learned that the two males had allegedly heard about the idea to steal mail containing checks through TikTok trends and other places as a way to make money.”

No further details on the court proceedings were provided due to juvenile court proceedings being closed to the public.

The DA’s office noted that in addition to Melrose police, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Massachusetts State Police assigned to USPIS and state police assigned to the District Attorney’s Office assisted with investigation. The Somerville Police Department was also credited with assisting with the arrest.

