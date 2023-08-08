BOSTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested after police said they brandished a knife and cut a security guard’s hand at the Macy’s in Downtown Crossing Monday night, police said.

The teens are charged with Delinquent to wit; Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon to Wit Knife, and Delinquent to wit; Assault and Battery, Boston police announced.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a group of teens were acting aggressively toward security in the basement of the Macy’s at 450 Washington Street, police said. The teens attacked with pillows until one pulled a knife and cut the security guard’s hand. Two juveniles then chased the guard, and another who tried to intervene, before fleeing the scene, according to officials.

Officers who arrived at the scene immediately located both juveniles, who both had knives. They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

