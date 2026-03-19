BOSTON (WHDH) - Two teens were arrested, and are accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in Charlestown Wednesday, according to police.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a woman told police she was walking near Adams and Mount Vernon Street when two males approached her from behind, and pointed a firearm at her before stealing her purse and fleeing.

Davonte Jordan, 18, of Charlestown, was arrested Wednesday. He appeared in court Thursday to face charges of armed, masked robbery of an elderly person, receiving stolen property, and trespassing. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail until another court hearing next week.

A 14-year-old was also arrested and is being charged in juvenile court. Officers said they found the victim’s credit card with the juvenile’s possessions during the booking process

Residents said the incident has left them on edge.

“In broad daylight, you don’t expect that. Head on a swivel, I guess. People need to be aware of their surroundings,” said one resident. “I’d probably give them my things too, especially if they had weapons and things like that.”

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