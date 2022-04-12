SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are facing armed robbery charges after stealing clothes and an electronics from another teen using a BB gun in Salem Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a juvenile robbed at gunpoint on Palmer Street at 5 p.m. found a 14-year-old who said two masked teens pushed him around a corner and held him at gunpoint while they took clothes, electronics and a backpack from him, police said. The two then fled the area in a car, according to police.

Lynn officers pulled over a car matching the description of that vehicle and Salem detectives identified two juveniles as the suspects and found a black BB gun with the orange tip removed in the car, police said. The two 16-year-olds were charged with armed robbery while masked, larceny of more than $1,200, assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

