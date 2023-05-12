BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens were taken to a hospital Friday after police said they were stabbed near the softball field at Brockton High School.

Police said the incident happened after dismissal shortly after 2 p.m. and remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon.

In a statement, police said the teenagers had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both police and Brockton Public Schools Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jess Silva-Hodges said the incident was not random, adding that there is no active threat at Brockton High School.

Shortly after the stabbing near the high school, police said they responded to Good Samaritan Medical Center, also in Brockton, following a report of an assault and battery in process.

Police said they later arrested three people after the incident at Good Samaritan.

“Investigators believe both issues may be related,” police said of the incidents at Brockton High School and Good Samaritan.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)