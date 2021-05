BEIJING (AP) — Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in China and left more than 200 others injured.

The Wuhan city government on Saturday said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.

State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)