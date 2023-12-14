Two people were rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a three-alarm fire in Orange Thursday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the house on West River Street just after midnight, battling the blaze for over three hours.

Two residents who were trapped inside the home were located and removed by firefighters before being transported to local hospitals. Three animals, also trapped inside, were removed safely.

Orange Fire Chief James Young said the house was a “total loss” from the fire.

