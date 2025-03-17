BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA bus was involved in a crash near Franklin Park Zoo in Boston Monday morning.

Boston EMS confirmed two patients were transported to area hospitals from the scene. A third refused medical treatment.

Tow crews were dispatched to the scene to remove the damaged vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)