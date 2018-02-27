Two treated after car crashes into creek in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Two people were reportedly trapped into a vehicle when it crashed into a creek in Brockton on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to find a gray-colored sedan in the water in a residential neighborhood.

The two people in the vehicle were rescued by authorities. They were treated on scene by responding EMS workers.

There is no word on how the car crashed into the creek.

