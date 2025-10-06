MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two utility poles fell down in Medford Monday, taking out wires and crushing part of a fence, according to officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Arlington Street just before 6 p.m., showing the poles on the ground with with wires laying in the yards of multiple homes. Police said four homes lost power or were affected by the poles’ collapse.

Part of Arlington Street is closed while National Grid crews work to clear up the area. Linemen have replaced the poles, and are working to get the wires back up.

The man who lives in one of the homes that was affected said the poles that came down are decades old, and were there long before he moved in nearly 30 years ago.

No word yet on what caused the poles to come down.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)