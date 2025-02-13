MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has died as the result of a car crash on Interstate 95 in Mansfield early Thursday.

State troopers responded to the two-car crash at approximately 12:30 a.m. at mile marker 12.

“Preliminary information indicates that a sedan collided with the rear end of a box truck,” state police said in a statement. “A passenger of the sedan sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.”

The identity of the victim is not yet available.

