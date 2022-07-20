SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women have been arrested for allegedly attacking a third woman with a knife and physically assaulting her.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, a woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted inside a Julio Drive home. Several officers immediately arrived on scene, where she provided a description of the suspects and the car they fled in. Officers on scene determined that the two female suspects forced entry into the third woman’s home, attacked her with a knife and physically assaulted her. She was transported to UMass Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, an officer spotted the suspects’ car driving on the I-90 West as it headed toward Worcester. Three officers stopped the car, and after a brief investigation, the two women in the car were arrested.

Chrislove Bonney, 31, of Southbridge, and Tanisha Hutchful, 19, of Worcester, were arrested and charged with several offenses including armed home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery to collect a loan and conspiracy.

The victim and the women are believed to know each other, and this was not a random act of violence. There is no public safety threat. The incident remains under investigation by the Shrewsbury Police Department.

