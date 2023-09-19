CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Two workers were taken to an area hospital Tuesday after they were injured in an accident at a construction site in Concord, the town’s assistant fire chief said.

Assistant Fire Chief Walter Latta in a statement said crews first responded to the area of Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a “construction incident.”

Once on scene, officials said, firefighters found two construction workers had been injured when a piece of construction equipment hit them along with a four foot piece of granite curbing that they were in the process of installing for a new sidewalk.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Latta said officials estimate the construction equipment and the granite curb that hit the construction workers together weighed roughly one ton.

“They were very fortunate to have only sustained serious injuries at this time,” Latta said. “They were very lucky.”

Latta said the workers were treated at the scene before being taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration had been notified as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Latta. State police and Massachusetts Department of Transportation safety officials were also notified and crews were spotted on scene in addition to local emergency authorities.

“We have a lot of resources here,” Latta said Tuesday afternoon. “We were able to work with the state police, MassDOT to make this scene secure.”

The street near the site of this accident had reopened as of around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Work has been temporarily suspended at the construction site itself where the accident happened, though, as authorities continue to investigate.

