Two year anniversary of Columbia Gas explosion that killed 1 in the Merrimack Valley

It has been two years since the deadly gas explosions occurred in the Merrimack Valley in Massachusetts.

The Columbia Gas explosion damaged over 130 properties and injured two dozen people in September 2018.

Lawrence native Leonel Rondon, 18, was the only fatality of the deadly gas explosion. He was killed when a chimney came crashing down on his car due to the explosion.

The explosions were the result of overpressurized pipelines.

Columbia Gas was ordered to pay a $53 million fine after pleading guilty to federal charges.

