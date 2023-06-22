TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsboro daycare employee was arrested Thursday on child exploitation and child pornography charges.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire, worked at Creative Minds, and prosecutors allege she took photos of nude children and shared them with an individual for over a year, from May 2022 to June 2023.

Groves took the photos of children who appear to be about 3 to 5 years old during bathroom breaks and diaper changes. She and the individual, who she was previously in an intimate relationship with, exchanged over 2,500 text messages including the images.

Officials said the investigation is still ongoing, and Groves, who is in custody, will appear in federal court in Boston.

