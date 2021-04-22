Tyngsboro High School senior with Down syndrome scores touchdown during game

With help from his football coaches and teammates, a Tyngsboro High School senior with Down syndrome had his dream come true during a game against Littleton last week.

Cam Allard, whose undergone 28 surgeries, is a huge fan of the television show “Friday Night Lights” and has always wanted to play quarterback in a game.

“He always talks about being QB1, so he got to be QB1 for a day,” said Wayne Allard, Cam’s father. “He’s been through a lot…It was just so great for us to be there to be able to have him have his special moment.”

Cam, wearing a jersey with the number 99 on it, took the field with his teammates and they helped him score a touchdown.

After the big play, Cam’s coach presented him with a special ball that had “Allard QB1” written on it.

“This is his shining moment. This is great,” Wayne added. “It’s something he’ll remember for the rest of his life.”

Cam says he was thrilled that his loved ones were at the game to cheer him on.