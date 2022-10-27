TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man in Tyngsboro has been charged with animal cruelty after police said a horse had to be euthanized due to severe injuries.

Adevalter Majesky, 50, of Tyngsboro was arrested after police and MSPCA investigators saw a horse struggling to stand while they responded to a call about a different injured pony in the area of 32 Willowdale Rd. on Monday.

After an equine specialist from MSPCA Nevins Farm evaluated the horse on scene, they determined that the horse had to be humanely euthanized immediately, as it was suffering from sepsis and several severe injuries.

Majesky, who was determined to be the owner of the thoroughbred, was charged with animal cruelty as well as animal cruelty by custodian. He was taken into police custody Wednesday after an arrest warrant was executed by Tyngsboro Police and MSPCA Police.

Police said Majesky had already been known to MSPCA investigators. He was arraigned Thursday in Lowell District Court.

