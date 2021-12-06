TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tyngsboro are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.
Nadia Souza was last seen at Lowell General Hospital around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
She was wearing a black sweatshirt and red fleece.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-649-7504.
