TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Tyngsboro are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Nadia Souza was last seen at Lowell General Hospital around 3 p.m. Monday, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

She was wearing a black sweatshirt and red fleece.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 978-649-7504.

