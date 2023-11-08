TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyngsboro police asked for the public’s help Tuesday after a 77-year-old woman said someone stole a cherished necklace off her neck.

Police in a statement said the robbery happened Monday afternoon on Caroline Way in town.

Police said the woman told investigators she had been walking on a sidewalk when a black SUV pulled up beside her. The woman said a woman in the passenger seat of the SUV motioned for her to come toward the car. When the victim approached, police said, the woman in the passenger seat allegedly grabbed her by the back of the head and stole the gold necklace.

Family members said the stolen necklace has a pendant with a picture of the victim’s husband on one side and a picture of her parents on the other.

The victim, herself, had a small scratch on her neck after this incident but did not suffer any serious injuries. Her family said she was shaken up, adding that they are surprised because the area where this incident happened is usually safe.

While police continued their investigation, officials on Tuesday asked anyone in the area who believes they saw something suspicious between 3 and 3:30 p.m. on Monday to contact authorities.

Anyone with surveillance video in the area during the same time frame is also asked to contact police by phone at 978-649-7504 or by email at bbonczar@tyngsboroughma.gov.

“We are asking anyone with home surveillance footage or information that could assist us to please come forward,” said Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard Howe. “We are hoping our community can help us resolve this case and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

