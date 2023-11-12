TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyngsboro police are sounding the alarm about a pair of jewelry thieves who have been robbing victims in the area.

The man and woman are known to travel in a team and call victims, often the elderly, over to their car to speak with them “in a friendly and engaging manner” before offering and placing fake jewelry on the victims and then trying to steal the victim’s real jewelry before driving away, Tyngsboro police warn.

The crime occurred Monday and similar incidents have been reported in nearby communities.

“Do not approach them or their vehicle and do not engage in conversation with them, even if they seem friendly. If you are walking alone in these communities, especially if you are elderly, try to keep your jewelry hidden,” police wrote.

Anyone with information or who sees something suspicious is asked to call Tyngsboro police.

