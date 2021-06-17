TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsboro police officer who also owns a gun store has been placed on unpaid leave after he was recently indicted on charges in connection with the alleged violation of federal firearms laws, officials announced Thursday.

The Tyngsboro Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to place 36-year-old Daniel Whitman on unpaid leave this week, according to Richard D. Howe, the town’s police chief. He had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 26, 2019.

“The move comes following the indictment and arraignment of Officer Whitman on nine criminal charges at which it became clear that the timeline for the criminal trial process would be lengthy going forward,” Howe said in a news release.

Earlier this year, Whitman was charged with conspiracy to violate provisions of the National Firearms Act by making, possessing and failing to register short-barreled rifles, as well as possessing a suppressor without proper registration, prosecutors said.

Whitman’s business partner, 49-year-old Bin Lu, is also facing federal charges.

The pair offered shooting clinics and tactics training to Chinese nationals without a required license from the U.S. Department of State, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

As a condition of Whitman’s release, he is not allowed to use any weapons.

“It is now very clear that Officer Whitman will not be able to perform his duties as a police officer for the foreseeable future, necessitating the decision to place him on unpaid leave,” Howe added.

Howe noted that his department, along with the town, have reserved the right to commence termination proceedings against Whitman.

