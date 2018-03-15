Tyngsboro police seek man who destroyed awning outside Mexican restaurant

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tyngsboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say destroyed an awning outside a restaurant on Middlesex Road.

Officials say the man damaged the awning “beyond repair” when Cazadores Restaurant told him they could not serve him food because the kitchen was closed for the night.

Video posted by the police department shows the man violently tugging on the awning and detaching two poles before running off.

Can anyone assist us in identifying this man? The awning was damaged beyond repair and had to be replaced because of his actions. If you’re wondering, his behavior is his reaction to Cazadores Restaurant not being able to serve him food after their kitchen had closed. pic.twitter.com/AR3XaZRxK7 — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) March 15, 2018

Anyone who can identify the man or has information on the incident is asked to contact police.

If you can identify this person, or you have an idea of who it might be, please contact Detective Peter Kulisich at (978) 649-7504, Ext. 164 Any assistance is appreciated. pic.twitter.com/ac1ITLdtxn — Tyngsborough Police (@TyngsboroughPD) March 15, 2018

