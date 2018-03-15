Tyngsboro police seek man who destroyed awning outside Mexican restaurant

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Police in Tyngsboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say destroyed an awning outside a restaurant on Middlesex Road.
Officials say the man damaged the awning “beyond repair” when Cazadores Restaurant told him they could not serve him food because the kitchen was closed for the night.
Video posted by the police department shows the man violently tugging on the awning and detaching two poles before running off.
Anyone who can identify the man or has information on the incident is asked to contact police.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)