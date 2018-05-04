Tyngsboro school evacuated after multiple students faint in biology class

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Tyngsboro’s Greater Lowell Technical School was evacuated Friday morning after multiple students fainted while discussing blood in a biology class, officials said.

Emergency responders from Tyngsboro and Lowell were called to the school around 9 a.m. for a report of multiple students down in a classroom.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that students were talking about their respective fears of blood when one student fainted and two others followed suit. Officials called the situation a “psychosomatic or stress-induced event.”

The school was evacuated as a precaution and two students were taken to the hospital. All of the students involved were said to be free of injury.

The air quality in the school was tested and an all-clear was given, officials said.

Classes have since resumed as normal.

