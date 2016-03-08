Tyngsboro animal control officer on paid leave after wife’s animal cruelty charge

Tyngsboro’s animal control officer is on paid administrative leave after his wife was charged with animal cruelty.

According to court documents, Susan Robson was operating a kennel called Just Pups out of her home, where she sold puppies. George Tevepaugh bought an 11-week-old Yorkie puppy from Robson last year.

He returned the puppy to Robson after learning the dog had the highly contagious animal disease known as Parvovirus. The puppy died just two days after Tevepaugh bought him and Robson gave Tevepaugh a full refund.

Robson allegedly never brought the dog to the veterinarian before he died. Police said she told them she was in denial because she had never experienced the virus at her kennel.

Robson’s husband is the town’s animal control officer. Police placed him on paid administrative leave before determining he had no connection to his wife’s animal cruelty charge. Police said no charges will be filed against him.

Robson pleaded not guilty to one count of animal cruelty earlier this year. She is due back in court next month following Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing.

"I just hope everything comes out the right way and I’ll feel better about it," said Tevepaugh.

