Tyngsborough armed home invasion suspect turns himself in

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – The suspect in a violent armed home invasion in Tyngsborough on Thursday night has turned himself over to police.

Dequan Hagen, 19, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200 in connection with an alleged attack authorities say was initiated by a sneaker sale gone wrong.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Frost Road just after 8 p.m. learned a 17-year-old had been taken to an area hospital after suffering stab wounds to his abdomen, according to the Tyngsborough Police Department.

After conducting an on-scene investigation, officers identified the suspect as Hagen.

Prosecutors say Hagen went to the victim’s residence to buy a pair of sneakers and the altercation began when he tried to flee without paying.

Hagen allegedly returned to the home with a knife, forced his way in, and stabbed the victim. A trail of blood was allegedly found on the floor near a damaged garage.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston, where he was listed in stable condition.

