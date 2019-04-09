Tyngsborough high school student arrested for alleged social media threats

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Greater Lowell Technical High School student was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged social media threat.

The 15-year-old Lowell boy was arrested at the school Tuesday morning after authorities determined his Snapchat threat was not credible, Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard Howe and Superintendent of Schools Joe Mastrocola announced in a joint statement.

He will be charged in juvenile court with threatening to use dangerous items.

Administrators reached out to police Monday evening after they were first made aware of the post.

Officials say no students were ever in danger and no weapons or dangerous items were found.

“Community members should be assured that there is no danger to students, faculty or staff at Greater Lowell Tech,” Howe said in a statement. “I want to commend the school resource officers who worked on this case and quickly determined the origin of the threatening post.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)