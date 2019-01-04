Tyngsborough home invasion suspect turns himself in

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in a violent armed home invasion in Tyngsborough on Thursday night has turned himself over to police.

Dequan Hagen, 19, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested Friday on charges of armed robbery, home invasion, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property over $1,200 stemming from an attack authorities say was the result of a sneaker sale gone wrong.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Frost Road just after 8 p.m. learned a 17-year-old had been taken to an area hospital after suffering stab wounds to his abdomen, according to the Tyngsborough Police Department.

After conducting an on-scene investigation, officers identified Hagan as the suspect.

Hagen allegedly traveled to the victim’s residence to purchase a pair of sneakers before an altercation broke out when he tried to flee without paying.

Officers determined that Hagen later returned to the home with a knife, forced his way in, and stabbed the victim after a trail of blood was said to be found on the floor near a damaged garage.

The victim was later flown to a Boston hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

