Tyngsborough police officer injured after cruiser struck in crash

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Tyngsborough police officer was injured in a crash Saturday morning.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop just before 6 a.m. when the driver, 27-year-old Camilo Cruz of Newton, suddenly reversed and struck the cruiser, according to a release issued by police.

Officer Daniel Campbell, hurt from the impact of the crash, exited the vehicle and confronted the suspects at gunpoint while waiting for other officers to assist.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle, Jose Reyes, 47 of Roxbury was arrested and held on warrants from Boston Municipal Court for larceny, and Roxbury District Court for drug possession.

Campbell was taken to a local hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was released later in the day.

The cruiser was totaled.

Chief Howe praised Campbell, who graduated from the police academy two weeks ago saying, “The rigorous and effective academy training programs were on full display this morning, but at the end of the day, it was Officer Campbell himself, with less than a month as a full-time officer, who remained calm and used restraint in the face of an imminent threat.”

Cruz is facing several charges including, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

Both suspects are being held pending arraignment in Lowell District Court on Monday, according to police.

